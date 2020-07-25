MASSENA — Massena Central School held its first of two graduation ceremonies on Friday night. The first, held Friday, was for all honor students and students whose last name begins with A through G. Saturday evening’s ceremony was for students whose last name begins with H through Z.
PHOTOS: Massena celebrates Class of 2020 with two graduation ceremonies
Christopher Lenney
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- PHOTOS: Relaxing pause
- Rensselaer Falls community champion honored for 65 years of service with fire department
- PHOTOS: Massena celebrates Class of 2020 with two graduation ceremonies
- Boat total loss after catching fire in Clayton
- ‘He was the community’s dad’: Clayton mourns loss of ‘Obie’ O’Brien
- Fishing charter owner seeks update on availability of Massena Intake ramps
- New juice bar opens in downtown Carthage
- St. Lawrence Board of Legislators considering policing messaging resolutions Monday
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Norwood-Norfolk 2020 grad, North Bangor woman killed in Sunday rollover crash
-
Potsdam village board orders ‘toilet gardens’ removed
-
‘Unmask New York’: Small group protests state’s mask mandate at Ogdensburg City Hall
-
LSD packets found attached to doors at four St. Lawrence County police departments
-
Parishville firefighter crashes while responding to emergency call, breaks several bones, chief says
Classifieds
- NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND 5-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR THE PROPOSED CITY OF WATERTOWN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM ANNUAL ACTION PLAN AMENDMENT FOR PROGRAM YEAR 2020 CARES ACT FUNDING
- The Lewis County Junkyard Review Board will hold a public
- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
- Notice, 9501 134 St LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North State
- Notice, 14022 123 Ave LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North State
- Notice, Vision Trading Group LLC, Ste. 3, 7640 North State
- Notice of Formation: Notice of Formation of Team LLV, LLC
- WANT TO rent room in downtown Watertown area. Retired gentleman
- 2 PET carriers, one 5 gallon white low luster enamel
- 111 - AAA ABES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.