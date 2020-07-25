Massena seniors prepare to line up for the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena Central School held its first of two graduation ceremonies on Friday night. The first, held Friday, was for all honor students and students whose last name begins with A through G. Saturday evening’s ceremony was for students whose last name begins with H through Z.

Massena seniors take selfies before the first of of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena seniors prepare to line up for the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A Massena senior uses her smartphone camera to check her reflection before the first of the school’s two-night of graduation ceremony. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena families look for the their senior on the first of the school’s two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena seniors receive final instructions before the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena seniors walk in a line past parked cars at the beginning of the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena families look for the their senior on the first of the school’s two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

A Native American Massena senior is dressed in traditional regalia for the first of the school’s two-night graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena families look for the their senior on the first of the school’s two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena seniors wear decorated mortar boards on the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Massena seniors stand for the singing of their alma mater on the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Half of the Massena senior class is seated outside in front of parked cars on the first of their two-night of graduation ceremony on Friday. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.