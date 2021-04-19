CANTON — The Class of 2021 at St. Lawrence University participated in four graduation ceremonies on campus Sunday.
Due to pandemic protocols, spectators were not allowed in the graduation ceremonies. Livestreams of the events were broadcast for families and friends to watch. According to the university, more than 500 students received diplomas Sunday.
“The Laurentian community is truly amazing,” outgoing St. Lawrence University President William L. Fox said in a letter to seniors. “We are Laurentians, pulling together as one. We have always wanted the Class of 2021 to have its shining day. We are getting closer. Keep going.”
