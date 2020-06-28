WATERTOWN — Car horns filled the air outside Watertown High School on Sunday morning as hundreds of cars made their way down Washington Street. Instead of a “normal” graduation ceremony, the high school honored its Class of 2020 virtually Saturday and held a car parade for them Sunday. The parade was escorted by Watertown police and fire.

Multimedia Manager

Sydney is the multimedia manager for Northern New York Newspapers.

