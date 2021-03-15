WATERTOWN — A pandemic low point for public school teacher Amanda M. Jackson was when she slipped into her North Elementary classroom at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The classroom, once full of life with young minds eager to learn, was noticeably silent on the 2020 spring day, more so than her previous end-of-year visits. Like classrooms across the land, instruction in her room had suddenly ended in March of 2020 when a state emergency declaration shut down all schools along with in-person learning.
“I remember coming back in at the end of the year and going through their desks and just feeling sick, like, ‘I’m not going to see these kids again,’” said Mrs. Jackson, who has taught fourth grade at North Elementary for 15 years and for two years at H.T. Wiley.
The 2019-20 class was one of Mrs. Jackson’s favorite groups before the year was cut short for in-person learning.
“They had such great personalities and we had so much fun together,” Mrs. Jackson said. “It was just so sad looking around the room, looking at things that were left. It was like a time capsule. The calendar was still in the same spot. The things on my desk were in the same spot.”
It’s still hard for her to talk about.
“It was just ... I don’t even like to think about it, actually.”
When it came to facing a new normal, teachers were at the forefront as we began dealing with the pandemic. Kids still had to learn and their teachers still had to be there for them. But those teachers also faced uncertainty.
Mrs. Jackson learned of the shutdown on the March weekend when the state’s decision was made. All Watertown teachers were instructed to go to school the following week for an announcement.
“It was a giant Zoom meeting,” Mrs. Jackson said. “We were in our own rooms and basically just kind of briefed that we were going home and we were to be in touch with our kids.”
She was asked to recall her feelings at the time.
“It was terrifying, to be honest. We didn’t know — was this like a two-week thing? Was it a month-long thing? Were we going to see our kids again? It was depressing.”
But one thing was put above all others in the face of uncertainty.
“While we were nervous about what we were going to be doing, we really just focused on our students first and making sure they had everything they needed,” Mrs. Jackson said. “That was the district’s big goal — making sure our students had food, that they were safe and making sure we were staying in touch with them at first before we worried about the educational piece.
She said teachers also wanted to make sure parents were doing OK.
“This was difficult for everybody,” Mrs. Jackson said. “It still is. But just focusing on the health and well being of our kids and their families was first and foremost.”
Teachers had to become quickly acquainted with online technology and especially with the cloud-based video conferencing service Zoom for lessons to continue.
“I remember my first Zoom meeting with my class,” Mrs. Jackson said. “I had never used Zoom before. It was so funny.”
That “funny” part came when she witnessed all her students gather online for the first time.
“It was like a bunch of loud squirrels,” Mrs. Jackson said. “They were so excited to see each other. I just let them go at first. At one point I was yelling, ‘Guys! Guys! Hold on. You have to listen for a second.’”
But chaos ruled as the children moved their laptops around their homes, doing a sort of show-and-tell for their fellow student audience.
“There were cats and dogs in the Zoom meeting and they were jumping up and down and laughing and asking each other, ‘What are you doing?’ and ‘This is my house!’ and the computers were all over, everywhere,” Mrs. Jackson said.
There were some technological hiccups with the Zoom classes, but Mrs. Jackson, like other teachers, made it work.
“There’s always going to be an issue with technology, but for me, personally, it’s so difficult to tell whether you are reaching your students through technology,” Mrs. Jackson said. “When I’m standing in the classroom and have all my kids in front of me, I can look at their faces and see, with a quick glance, ‘Do they get what I’m talking about?’ I can walk around the room and see what they’re doing. But with technology, it’s so hard to scan the crowd to see — ‘Does this child understand? Can they do it on their own without my help?’”
In early January of this year, the Watertown City School District shifted to a fully remote learning model for three weeks. Mrs. Jackson had to rethink her lesson of the time.
“I was actually teaching long division, which is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in 17 years,” she said. “But you make it work.”
The district returned to a “hybrid” model of instruction on Feb. 1. Groups of students who attend in person are split into days; the Purple Group on Mondays and Thursdays and the Cyclone Group on Tuesdays and Fridays. Students in special education programs attend in person five days a week.
“That’s one blessing that’s come out of this — the fact that we have smaller numbers of kids,” Mrs. Jackson said. “I’ve gotten to know these groups so well. The kids have opened up because they’re in smaller groups.”
She also found that while some students may struggle with virtual learning, others have seen benefits from it.
“Some kids have blossomed, just as some teachers have blossomed in the virtual setting,” Mrs. Jackson said. “Some kids have realized they really like that. Some teachers have realized they like that. But I think the small groups are something that I’ll look back on and appreciate, especially this year.”
In dealing with the pandemic herself, Mrs. Jackson said applying a simple virtue has helped her through it.
“I’ve learned that I have to give myself more grace,” she said. “In a normal year, I would be OK with a lesson plan not going well and be like, “OK. We’ll redo this tomorrow.’ At the beginning of the (school) year, I was taking a lot of work and felt very frustrated if something didn’t go exactly as planned.”
But around Thanksgiving, she was beginning to experience some burnout.
“I had to stop and think and say, ‘This is not a normal year and I really have to give myself some grace’ — the same way I’m giving the kids grace, in saying, ‘It’s OK. It’s not necessarily going to be exactly the way I thought it was going to be. This year is not going to look the way we thought it was going to be.’”
