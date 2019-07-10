Poet teaches KPS students about solar system

OSWEGO - Kingsford Park Elementary (KPS) students recently had a fun lesson in space, thanks to a visit from performance poet and author Allan Wolf.
Wolf, with assistance from a few KPS students, acted out poems all about the planets from his book, “The Day the Universe Exploded My Head: Poems to Take You into Space and Back Again.” Through the process, he taught the students about rhythm, repetition and rhyme to help them remember fun facts about the solar system, galaxy and universe.
Students laughed at the animated special guest, as he dressed up and used props, as he shared a sonnet about the sun, performed a poem about Earth and how it rotates on an axis, offered that Mercury is “like an annoying little brother of the solar system,” said Venus is the brightest planet, shared that KPS students are a part of a generation that may witness people going to Mars, Jupiter is the largest planet of the solar system, Saturn is known for its rings, Uranus rotates on its side, Neptune is the furthest planet from the sun and he encouraged all KPS students to take care of the Earth.
A crowd favorite was a juggling act to represent shooting stars.
