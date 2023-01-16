Polar Express tradition continues at EJD Middle School

An Emerson J. Dillon Middle School student channels her inner Cindy Lou Who while shopping for family members during this year’s Polar Express event.

PHOENIX - A unique holiday gift-giving tradition continued this year at Emerson J. Dillon (EJD) Middle School as students shopped during the Polar Express event.

Hundreds of toys, games, clothing items, jewelry, books and other items were available for students to peruse. Once students selected gifts for family members, EJD staff helped them wrap and tag each gift.

