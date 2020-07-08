MASSENA — The Police Activities League of Massena is totally debt-free, but it worries about future fundraising because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the organization’s annual report that was released this week.
“Like many of our local non-profit organizations, we too were forced to cancel a number of fundraising events this year, including our 3rd Annual Golf Tournament, 2nd Annual Softball tournament and Cops Vs. Kids ESports Tournament. When it is safe to do so, we look forward to planning and proceeding with some new and creative fundraising opportunities,” Executive Director Zachary J. Monroe said in the report.
“Because of the wonderful support from our community and local businesses, we were pleased to have the financial sustainability to get us through the crisis, that will also help us to reopen. However, as we approach our new 2020/2021 budget year at the end of August, we understand that now isn’t the best time to ask for support,” he said.
Mr. Monroe said that, like many nonprofit organizations, they plan to “take a deeper look at our expenses and projected revenue for the upcoming year in order to ensure long term stability and positive financial well-being.”
Fundraising represents 20 percent of the organization’s revenue, while 38 percent comes from private corporation grants, 30 percent comes from individual contributions, 6 percent comes from public/local grants, 5 percent comes from investments and 1 percent comes from membership.
Mr. Monroe said the organization launched its “Our Kids, Our Community” annual giving campaign on Dec. 4 and reached a quarter of its $25,000 goal in less than 24 hours. To date, 76 donors have helped them reach $20,497 of their $25,000 goal.
It also received a record number of foundation and private business program grants (13) to help fund specific youth programs.
“The Police Activities League of Massena has zero debt to date and intends to keep it that way. Because of the 2015 DASNY (Dormitory Authority of the State of New York) grant we were able to purchase our property and building out right as well as complete the necessary renovations to fit our program needs with zero liability,” the report notes.
Still, there is concern about future donations and contributions.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic and Pause order remains in effect through early 2020, we have ongoing concerns that our reliable donors and private business contributors may have to cut community donations from their budgets in order to maintain their own day to day operations,” the report says.
“While we completely understand those types of decisions, we will seek additional individual community giving and fundraising supports to help us continue to maintain financial stability through these unprecedented times in order to keep valuable programs going to our community youth,” it says.
For 2018-19, the total annual attendance was 9,354, with an average daily attendance of 62 among the 180 total members. The club was open for 151 days and served 6,650 snacks, according to the report.
Mr. Monroe said that, in appreciation for the community support, the organization also supported the community during the year.
“A major focus in 2019 was a give back campaign, to help support, and give back to those in the community who have helped graciously build our organization since 2013,” he said. “In 2019 we completed 15 community service projects totaling over 1,000 hours in community service projects between our youth and staff. Because of this we were able to instill in our youth the importance of community and why it is important to get involved and help give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.