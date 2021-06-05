MASSENA — The doors of the Police Activities League of Massena will remain open this summer for the organization’s first-ever summer program, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from July 7 until Aug. 13.
“It’s an extension of our program,” Executive Director Zachary Monroe said.
Registration is limited to 100 students on a first come, first served basis. Current PAL members can register until Friday, previous year PAL members can register from June 12 to 26, and Massena community youths, as well as surrounding community youths can register from June 27 to July 6. Registration is at https://massenapal.com/2021-summer-program/.
Participants in the drop-in program must be in grades two through 12, and the same PAL membership requirements that are in place during the school year will apply.
A “grab and go” breakfast, hot lunch and afternoon snack will be served, and one day each week will be designated for trips to Barnhart Beach, the Nicandri Center, the New York Power Authority’s Hawkins Point Visitors Center, hiking and other activities.
This will be the first year the Police Activities League of Massena has been able to offer a summer program.
“A few years ago we had some great funding through the Northern New York Community Foundation to do a teen adventure club, but it was very small. It was like 10 to 15 kids. We would go to the beach, the nature center and stuff like that. It was nice and it was effective, so we’ve been really talking the last few years about what we can do for a summer program. It comes down to funding,” Mr. Monroe said.
He said PAL’s main focus is on after-school activities, “but we’ve always been looking for ways to see how we can reach year-round. We have a great partnership with the school. Part of the idea of the program is that hopefully it keeps that same connectedness.”
He said offering a summer program would also hopefully ease the students back into school in the fall.
Mr. Monroe said they may have been able to offer the program last summer, but COVID-19 got in the way.
“It was so complicated trying to follow the state guidelines,” he said. “I think a lot of this really came to the forefront because of the summer and we saw the kids just lacking so much of that social interaction,” he said.
He said they had received a Partnerships for Success grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and some of that funding remained.
“Originally when we wrote that grant, it was supposed to be from September to June this year. We reached out to them and pitched the idea of an extension program,” Mr. Monroe said.
He said they wanted to continue the success in the summer that they had with the program during the school year.
“Fortunately, the staff has done a fantastic job working with these kids. We really put our heads together and just decided that this was something we needed to do, so how can we make it happen. We surveyed parents. We tried to figure out what times are going to work best, what days are going to work best for parents. Transportation’s always a big hurdle in our community, so we narrowed it down to Monday through Thursday ... It’ll be a good six-week program,” Mr. Monroe said.
In addition to the PAL summer program, the Massena Recreation Department will also be holding its summer recreation program which includes supervised organized playground programs, trips to the Massena Town Beach and field trips for activities such as mini-golf or visits to the Nicandri Nature Center.
That begins on June 28.
Registration is required by calling the Massena Recreation Department at 315-769-3161. For updates on activities, visit the Massena Recreation Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.