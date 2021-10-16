MASSENA — A new face is at the helm of the Police Activities League of Massena.
The organization announced this week that Jodele Hammock had taken over for Zachary Monroe, who accepted a position as director of development and community relations for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
Ms. Hammock, a Massena resident, holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications and a Master of Science in organizational leadership, both from SUNY Potsdam.
“But, it’s the people around me that influence my drive and define my leadership abilities even more than my education,” she said.
She has worked in the human services field for more than 18 years.
“My journey began working with children and families as a teacher’s aide, then as an administrator at a learning center in Virginia,” she said.
After moving back to Massena, Ms. Hammock worked with families and children in the education and social services field for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.
“My experience also includes working in the school district as a substitute and as a school counselor assistant,” she said.
An active member of the community, Ms. Hammock currently serves on multiple boards, including the Massena Central School Board of Education, town of Massena Board of Assessment and Massena Minor Hockey Association.
Ms. Hammock said her background is a plus for her new role as PAL director.
“I am grateful that my work and civic experiences have provided me with the ideal background to serve the community as the director of PAL,” she said.
She said she’s looking forward to providing positive opportunities for PAL members and the community.
“I love working with the community, surrounded by like minds, and am excited to provide positive opportunities to our PAL members and the community we serve with our exceptional PAL staff and supporting board of directors,” Ms. Hammock said.
“As I step into the director role for this important community resource, my focus will be on continuing to deliver positive programming and a safe place where our kids can thrive and be who they want to be,” she said. “I’m excited to deepen our partnership with our local law enforcement agencies, and look forward to our continued collaboration with Massena Central School to ensure that every child receives the support they need to thrive.”
It was an exciting time when they welcomed PAL members back to the Bayley Road clubhouse for the new school year, Ms. Hammock said.
“Staff worked diligently to get ready for a full house, and nothing compares to the excitement we felt when we welcomed back our members on Oct. 4,” she said. “Now, as we continue to serve the kids of our community, I welcome your feedback and ideas.”
Ms. Hammock can be reached at 315-705-6075 or Director@massenapal.com.
“Our doors are open for your needs and the kids of our community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.