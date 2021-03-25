MASSENA — All of the Massena Central School District’s schools could have after-school activities from 3 to 5 p.m. four days a week if the Police Activities League of Massena is successful in obtaining grant funding.
“They are applying for a grant from the state Ed Department for an extended day after-school grant which they would receive, if successful, $350,000 a year for five years,” Superintendent Patrick Brady said.
He said the Police Activities League has to partner with a school district for the grant application, “and we already have activities going on with PALS.”
Mr. Brady said they’ve met with the PALS Board of Directors and Executive Director Zachary Monroe to assist in putting the grant application together.
“If they were successful, it would remain a 3 to 5 (p.m.) program in our elementary and junior high. At the high school we already have a 3 to 5 program and we would expand on that. They would pay teachers in each of those buildings, two per building and one at the high school in order to provide academic support for the students,” he said.
In addition, the grant would pay for college students to come in and high school students to mentor other students. He said, over the course of the two-hour period, “they would build that foundation of academics and extracurriculars.”
“They would provide violence prevention activities, curriculum and some extracurricular activities,” Mr. Brady said.
Three of the buildings would run on Monday and Wednesday, and two other schools would run on Tuesday and Thursday.
“They’re anticipating 125 elementary students, 55 junior high students and 40 high school students,” he said.
In addition, the program would include leasing buses for transportation because he said that’s one of the biggest issues they face with after-school programming.
Mr. Brady said there had been discussions over the past couple of years about having a 3 to 5 p.m. program at the elementary and junior high level.
“This, if successful, provides the catalyst for that,” he said.
The program would run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.
