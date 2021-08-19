Pond Safari at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a Pond Safari at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23. Participants in this program will observe and learn about the pond environment and its creatures through hands-on activities. Pants and shoes will get wet and muddy. Pre-registration is required. Visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/08/23/pond-safari for more details and to register.
Also, the previously scheduled All About Beavers was rescheduled to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, due to weather. It will begin with a short indoor presentation on the often-hidden lives of beavers, followed by a hike to the pond in hopes of observing the resident beavers maintaining their lodge and gathering food for the upcoming winter. Pre-registration is required. Visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/08/10/all-about-beavers for more details and to register.
If people need assistance registering or more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286. There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12. Children under the age of three are free. This program is designed for families; however, individuals may attend.
Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask consistent with the New York state’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance. However, vaccinated individuals may choose to wear masks (or other acceptable face covering) and maintain social distancing at their own discretion. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear a mask (or other acceptable face covering) indoors and when six feet of social distancing is not possible outdoors, consistent with the New York state’s implementation of the recent CDC guidance. Participants are still required to sign Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Assumption of the Risk and Waiver of Liability Relating to COVID-19 prior to attending the program.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286. To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it’s published in the newspaper, find them on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB, and check the website at thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if a person has any special needs.
