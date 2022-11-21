PHOENIX - The auditorium at John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix was packed as the high school band and chorus students gave a dual performance during their fall concert.
The band began the evening by performing several pieces from popular video games and movies. The choral students closed the evening by singing a variety of songs, including one that was sung in Spanish.
“Both the band and chorus students worked so hard to prepare the concert selections, and they did a fantastic job at the concert,” said choral director Liana Fitt. “We are very proud of the work we have done and look forward to growing and performing more this year!”
