MASSENA — Positivity is spreading around the Massena Central School District.
Jefferson Elementary School was the first to take part in the Positivity Project four years ago, and now other district schools are following its lead.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the Positivity Project makes students aware of positive behaviors.
“It is a character education program which provides daily lessons and common school-wide vocabulary to develop self-aware, empathetic students,” Mr. Brady said.
The effort is being led by Jefferson Elementary sixth grade teacher Nicole A. Terminelli, the school’s Positivity Building Leader who is also taking part in her administrative internship.
“While Nicole has been leading the effort to expand to our other schools, she and the administration have tried to build support for its inclusion rather than make it a requirement. Though there are strong benefits for a consistent approach to implementation, we are cognizant of many other challenges facing our teachers and staff this year,” Mr. Brady said. “Regardless, it is gaining support across the district and we will continue to spread the program going forward.”
Ms. Terminelli said the Positivity Project focuses on 24 character strengths that everyone possesses at varying levels, “and it’s a great way to establish relationships both between students and between students and adults.”
“Likewise, it’s actually helped us forge connections between our buildings as well, which is a great benefit,” she added.
She said the Positivity Project was started by two U.S. Army veterans as a nonprofit organization.
“They did their tours and they came back to the United States and they weren’t quite ready when they came back to stop giving and paying forward to the country. As the Positivity Project continues to grow, they continue to enhance the resources and tools that they offer to educators,” Ms. Terminelli said.
What started as a Facebook post by the Army veterans began expanding when Morgan Road Elementary School, Liverpool, noticed the post and became the first “P2” school in New York.
The Positivity Project is 10 minutes of character education each day, and Ms. Terminelli said that, on a daily basis, the Positivity Project could look different depending on the building.
She said the program begins with a “slide deck,” with the slides containing discussion, videos, questions and activities, and teachers first teach abut the character strength.
“Then, as it moves on throughout the week, it turns into discussion, it turns into reflection, it turns into activities,” she said. “The Positivity Project puts out a list of their character strengths in order to practice them across the 32 weeks of the school year.”
“We follow that calendar very, very closely. They’ve created some scripts that can be used for morning announcements, parent letters, and they just recently this week put out a survey asking, ‘Educators, what else can we do? What else is it that you want?’”
“So, as this continues to grow and as a partner school, we’re able to provide information and access to them as they continue to create materials that can be used by schools, students and teachers,” she added.
Ms. Terminelli said visitors will see “word walls” with the 24 strengths on classroom walls. They will also see posters in the the hallways, photos of students who are being recognized, and staff members and students who wear positivity shirts. The Jefferson Elementary Student Council purchased the shirts for students.
“It has taken a life of its own at Jefferson, and in our other buildings it’s much newer. It’s very individualized across the district,” Ms. Terminelli said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to meet with the administrators in the other buildings. This is something that we are hoping can be a tool in their toolbox this year as they move forward to establish these Positivity relationships and use it as a Positivity behavioral intervention within our district, as well as for social-emotional learning.”
As the program continues at Jefferson Elementary, Ms. Terminelli said a PTO Committee with representatives from each grade level has been established.
“We meet monthly and we look at what’s going well with the Positivity Project,” she said, as well as determine what support teachers need to “troubleshoot that and make things just a little easier for everybody.”
