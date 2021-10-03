CENTRAL SQUARE - The American Legion Boys State is among the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction for U.S. high school students. At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of US citizens. Unfortunaely, due to COVID, this years program was held virtually instead of at SUNY Morrisville.
Central Square Fuller Taylor American Legion Post 915 selected Paul V. Moore student, Ryan Watrous to be their delegate. Recently Watrous visited the post to share his experience.
He began by thanking Post 915 for the opportunity to represent our town and county at this year’s Boy State. He said he greatly appreciated them providing the funds to allow him to participate.
During the week he learned about the different responsibilities of positions in government. In the beginning of the week he ran for city clerk and realized very quickly that he needed work on writing speeches. He was not elected however that did not stop him. He decided to try again and this time run for a senator position. The night before his election he worked on writing a speech. It paid off and Watrous was elected as a senator.
As a senator he was put in to a small group. Each group of senators made bills for their governor to sign or veto. His group created bills about solar and electric vehicles during the week.
Watrous shared that during the week he had to step out of his comfort zone. He felt it was a very valuable experience and made him more comfortable talking to people that he didn’t know. His only regret was that he was unable to attend Boys State in person so that he could experience the atmosphere of everyone creating small governments.
Watrous ended by saying that he felt this experience helped him to prepare for his next step in life – college. He was extremely grateful for the experience and hopes to advocate for the program and encourage other juniors at Paul V. Moore to apply this year.
