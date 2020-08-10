POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central School District Board of Education will consider several matters at its Tuesday meeting, including the adoption of new disciplinary policies and procedures, the renewal of a contract for a special patrol officer and the setting of school taxes for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The new procedures for discipline are centered around an idea of “restorative justice practices” based on creating a teachable moment out of what would’ve historically resulted in punishment.
“The main principles of restorative justice are valuing and restoring relationships, repairing the harm done to affected parties, respecting others’ opinions, and reintegrating into the school community,” a portion of the proposed code change states.
According to the proposed policy, parents or students over the age of 18 could withdraw from restorative justice focused procedures for discipline and opt for traditional forms of punishment, which will still be used to an extent. For example, administrators are still able to administer out-of-school suspension, but students could return early if they take part in a “restorative conference and written agreement.”
Changes along the lines of restorative principles also extend to the PCSD code on eligibility for extracurricular activities. The new policy creates a specific process for investigating and adjudicating instances where a student is accused of violating school code, but denies the allegation. That process also includes traditional disciplinary actions including suspension from games and activities.
An agreement with the village of Potsdam would make arrangements to continue a contract for a “special patrol officer” to oversee safety procedures, make emergency crisis plans and provide classroom presentations on criminal justice and other civic areas. The officer is an employee of the village, but the school district covers their salary and other expenses, usually around $35,000 each year. The agreement has been active since 2018.
The board will also consider signing off on the 2020-2021 proposed tax levy, which represents a 2.8 percent increase compared to the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
