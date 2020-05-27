POTSDAM — Voters in the Potsdam Central School District will be asked June 9 to approve a $34.9 million budget for 2020-21, an increase of $719,999 over the current budget.
The proposed tax levy increase is 2.84 percent, or $385,505, which is at the district’s tax cap. Based on last year’s assessed values, a home with a $100,000 assessment would see a $69 increase.
Forty percent of the district’s budget comes from the tax levy, while 53 percent comes from state aid and 7 percent comes from the district’s fund balance and reserves.
During Tuesday’s public budget hearing, Superintendent Joann Chambers said they were projecting increases of 2.57 percent in employee benefits, 9.82 percent in services offered by the Board of Cooperative Educational Services and 3.72 percent in materials, supplies, contractual and utilities.
She said, because of the potential for students moving in to the district who need special education assistance, or the shifting of special education costs to the district, they were looking at a $457,876 increase in that category. Employee Retirement System contributions are projected to increase by $6,819, while Teacher Retirement System contributions are projected to rise by $32,735. Health and dental costs are projected to increase $219,276.
Budget reductions include an elementary classroom teacher, high school social studies teacher, high school counselor (including summer work), technology hardware purchases, stipends for after-school supervision at the junior high and high school, and BOCES instructional technology teacher.
Also on the list are teacher leader stipends, professional development funding for teachers and administrators, three teacher aides (recess monitors), some inactive student clubs or activities with low participation, and junior varsity football (based on low numbers).
The only additions to the budget were the hiring of a school psychologist, which was previously handled through BOCES services and a part-time retiree, and replacing a teacher assistant with a middle school certified school library media specialist.
Mrs. Chambers said they were looking at possible cost-saving measures, such as deciding if a position needed to be filled after a retirement or resignation. They’ve also seen savings by installing LED lighting throughout the district, and continue to look for ways to reduce employee contracts and shared services.
She said that they, like other school districts, are leery about potential cuts to their budget by the state’s budget director if state revenues don’t come in as planned or if expenses rise.
“The possibility of these adjustments was of grave concern as we were developing the school budget for next year,” she said.
If voters reject the spending plan and the district is forced to operate on a contingency budget, the tax levy cannot be more than the prior year, a decrease of $385,505. The reduction would include $196,115 in non-contingent expenses such as equipment and salaries, $87,000 in administrative expenses above last year’s percentage, and $102,390 in additional cuts and/or appropriated funds.
Also on the ballot will be a proposition to allow the district to purchase three buses at a cost not to exceed $366,000.
In addition, five individuals are running for three seats on the board of education, each with a three-year term. The candidates are newcomer George Biffer, incumbent Robert A. Brothers Jr., incumbent Christopher C. Cowen, incumbent Keith Sapp and newcomer Lynzie Schulte.
