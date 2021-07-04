POTSDAM — Potsdam High School will have a new principal when school doors reopen in September.
The district is advertising for a replacement for Mark R. Bennett, who will be named to the new position of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction when the district’s board of education meets this month. The position was established during the board’s June meeting.
The new position replaces the former director of curriculum of instruction after Nicole Weakfall accepted an elementary principal position in the Madrid-Waddington Central School District.
The new principal will oversee 550 students in grades nine through 12. An advertisement seeking candidates says the district is seeking “a strong instructional leader with a demonstrated track record of academic success to join a highly qualified staff. Preferred candidates will have high school level teaching and administrative experience.”
The person’s salary will be commensurate with his or her experience. District officials said a collective bargaining agreement provides a “comprehensive, competitive benefits package.”
Applications can be found on the district’s website, and those will be submitted with certification(s), at least three letters of recommendation, and both graduate and undergraduate transcripts by the July 16 deadline.
Mr. Bennett was appointed as high school principal since August 2017. He replaced Alison Benedict, who had been hired by the district in May 2016.
Mr. Bennett previously served as principal at A.A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, a position he was appointed to in 2013. Prior to that appointment, he served as principal at Case Middle School in Watertown. He also taught for eight years at Norwood-Norfolk Middle School.
He had been named the 2018 New York State Outstanding Leader by the New York State Association for Computers and Technologies in Education. The award recognizes an educational leader who has actively promoted technology and supported the work of his/her district to further technology initiatives in meeting the goals of the NYSCATE mission, “to lead the transformation of teaching and learning through technology.”
