POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central School District will be sending out a form on Wednesday, asking parents to submit their final decision about their child’s education — remaining at home and engaged in daily at-home online learning or returning to school as part of a phase-in model. The decisions are due by Friday.
District officials will call parents who do not submit a choice.
The proposed models include one day of at-home online learning for all students. That will allow time for additional cleaning of the school buildings and buses. It will also give teachers time to work together and participate in professional development sessions.
In order to provide the required space for social distancing, kindergarten is being planned as a half-day program. District officials said they’ll either need to move to a larger space or divide into two smaller groups. The plan will allow them to avoid hiring four more staff members in addition to four who will need to be hired to execute the district’s plan.
“It is very important that all families carefully consider these options and begin making decisions about which option is best for them,” they said.
They have assembled some information, frequently asked questions and provided a link to ask any other questions. That can be found at http://wdt.me/oBao89.
The frequently asked questions will be updated each week based on the questions they receive.
“The newsletter contains a framework outlining the options for parents,” Superintendent Joann Chambers said in a posting on the district’s Facebook page. “We are working very hard to ensure we can resume school in a way that is safe for our students and staff.”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to make a decision about school reopening the week of Aug. 1 to 7, based on regional data. District officials said they anticipate returning to in-person instruction in September.
“However, the health and safety guidelines issued last week will require us to make significant changes in our operations in order to have students return to school buildings,” they said.
Administrators in the district have been analyzing guidance from the state Education Department to develop an instructional framework outlining the options for students in September.
“We recognize this is a difficult choice for families and we wish we were able to accommodate all students back in school full-time. We are hopeful that by doing our part, we will be able to resume normal operations as soon as possible,” officials said.
Students who return to the classroom will be required to wear a face covering.
“The Department of Health strongly recommends that face coverings are to be worn by all individuals at all times. Therefore, we will be following this recommendation,” they said.
However, while in the classroom, students can remove their face coverings if they’re directed to by the teachers. They’ll also remove their face coverings during breakfast and lunch, and teachers will provide “mask breaks” throughout the day.
Students or staff who do not have their own face coverings will be provided one by the school. Buses and main offices will have a supply of personal protective equipment to be distributed as needed.
“Families who do not support the wearing of masks will be encouraged to have their students engage in remote learning,” district officials said.
