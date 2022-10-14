POTSDAM — One of two finalists for the upcoming superintendent vacancy in the Potsdam Central School District has withdrawn his name from consideration.
Joseph McDonough, who currently serves as middle school principal for the Canton Central School District, announced Wednesday that he had withdrawn from consideration.
That leaves Jerry Griffin, who currently serves as superintendent of the Malone Central School District, as the lone finalist.
The Potsdam Central School Board of Education has decided to proceed with a public forum with Mr. Griffin. He will present to stakeholders from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Potsdam High School library. Community members, along with all faculty and staff, are invited to attend.
Mr. McDonough had been scheduled to present to stakeholders on Wednesday.
The district’s board of education will meet later to discuss feedback from stakeholders and the public before making an official appointment.
“While we regret seeing one of our finalist candidates withdraw, we are pleased to already have an outstanding and qualified candidate for the position,” board President Joshua Fiske said in a statement. “We look forward to gathering feedback and stakeholder input from the various constituent groups involved during our public forum.”
Mr. Griffin has more than 27 years of experience as an educator with the past 22 years spent in administrative roles in New York and North Carolina. He currently serves as the superintendent of Malone Central School District. He has also served as the assistant superintendent and principal for Malone.
Mr. Griffin holds an education specialist degree from Appalachian State University, a master’s in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, social studies and sociology from SUNY Potsdam.
Current Potsdam Central School District Superintendent Joann M. Chambers announced earlier this year that she would be retiring effective Dec. 31 after 35 years in education, nearly 29 of those with the Potsdam Central School District as an English teacher, elementary and high school principal, and superintendent for the past seven years.
St. Lawrence-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services Superintendent Thomas R. Burns has acted as consultant in the recruitment, screening and evaluation of candidates, as well as the selection of a superintendent. This service is provided to component school districts by the Office of the District Superintendent at the direction of the state education commissioner.
