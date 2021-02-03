POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School voters will head to the polls next week to cast their vote on a proposed $23.5 million capital project that carries no tax increase. Voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, in the high school auditorium.
The district’s Board of Education voted during its December meeting to send the project out to the voters.
Matt Schools, an architect from SEI Design Groups Architect, outlined the project, reviewing plans for each building during an online presentation.
He said the A.A. Kingston Middle School would receive the bulk of the funding, at $8.7 million.
“This facility is largely original from its 1973 construction. The middle school has not been a huge part of past capital projects in the district,” Mr. Schools said.
The high school is budgeted to receive $8.6 million in work, while Lawrence Avenue Elementary School is slated to receive $5 million in work. Also included in the project is $730,356 of work in the bus garage, $377,626 of work district-wide and $72,600 of work in the Annex Building.
Work at the middle school would include window replacement; science and art classroom renovations; main office, guidance and nurse area alterations; the renovation of eight student restrooms; selected ceiling replacement; floor replacement; interior building upgrades; building heating system upgrades; site drainage improvements; and asbestos abatement.
Work at the high school would include kitchen expansion and cafeteria renovation; a new large group instruction space; a reconfiguration of BOCES and physics classroom spaces in the 800 wing; renovation of an art classroom; renovation of four original building student restrooms; selected ceiling and floor replacement; interior building, building heating system and plumbing upgrades; main sports field synthetic turn replacement and track coating; and asbestos abatement.
Several pieces of work are scheduled at the elementary school. Mr. Schools said that, while the scope is big, the items are more minor than in other buildings.
They include replacement of second grade wing windows and second grade wing heating units; reconfiguration of music and art classrooms; selected roofing replacement; the renovation of two public restrooms; selected flooring replacement; interior building upgrades; the replacement of boilers and pumps serving the elementary and middle schools; building heating system, plumbing and lighting upgrades; reconfiguration and expansion of the bus loop; site and drainage improvements; and asbestos abatement.
Windows would be replaced at the Annex Building, while the bus garage is scheduled for replacement of a bus lift, windows and doors, trench drain pits and boiler, as well as an upgrade of the heating system and a fence around the retention pond. An alternate that will be done if funding is available is an addition to the mechanics bay.
District-wide work includes site lighting upgrades, and technology and security upgrades.
“We work hard to be good stewards of the resources provided to the school district, and that includes maintaining our buildings and grounds so that our students will have a safe and effective environment in which to learn and grow,” Superintendent Joann Chambers said, noting they have been “strategic in planning of the maintenance and improvement of our facilities.”
Business Manager Laura Hart said the project is eligible for a state aid ratio of 84.9 percent, and the district plans to bond for a 15-year period. She said the state building aid they receive for the project would be about $1.3 million per year for those 15 years.
“State building aid is paid to the district over a 15-year period. There is no tax increase as a result of this project,” she said.
Under the proposed schedule, if approved by voters, the design and permitting process would take about 18 to 20 months, depending on the length of time needed to review the project at the state Education Department. Mr. Schools said construction would be scheduled for the summers of 2023 and 2024 “and to a certain extent the school year between those two summers.”
