POTSDAM — The Potsdam Central School District Board of Education has ratified a $36,589,000 budget for 2022-23. It will now go to school district voters on May 17. There will be a public hearing on the budget during the May 10 school board meeting.
Overall spending is up 2.6% over 2021-22.
“When you think about the size of our budget, personnel … it’s pretty remarkable that’s all the increase is,” Superintendent Joann M. Chambers said.
The proposed tax levy is projected at $14,740,107. That’s an increase of $572,743, or 4%, more than last year.
Ms. Chambers clicked through a slideshow during Tuesday night’s board meeting showing that 50.6% of the $36,589,000 will be raised through revenues and state aid, 40.3% will come from the tax levy and 9.1% will come out of the district’s fund balance, or reserve account.
The superintendent’s slideshow indicated the district is looking at a $379,419, or 2.1% overall decrease in state aid from last year. The district’s operating aid is projected to increase 3.6%, as is expense-driven aid, by 2.5%. She said building aid will go down 29.6%, but that’s tied to “the way our debt service payments have been reduced.”
The 2022-23 budget includes $11,021,851 for salaries, an increase of $469,900, or 4.45% from last year. Board of Cooperative Educational Services costs total $7,320,629, which is $829,909, or 13% more than last year. Salaries would go up to a total of $12,129,206, an increase of $507,031, or 4.34% from last year.
Ms. Chambers said there is a special education increase of $798,733. She said that’s due to students moving into the district who require those services, and the district is obligated to provide them. She said those costs are “a factor you can try to plan for, but really you never know” when a student who needs services will move into the district.
The district is looking at paying $50,539 less than last year into the employee retirement system. The teacher retirement payments are expected to go up by $63,907, and health and dental insurance payments will go up by $449,803.
Ms. Chambers said the district, like many others, is facing a shortage of employees and it will need to offer higher salaries to attract candidates for some positions.
“The labor shortage is real,” she said. “We will have to offer higher salaries to compete for those employees.”
Looking further ahead, Ms. Chambers noted the new state requirement that schools transition entirely to zero-emission school buses by 2035. Districts can only buy zero-emission buses starting in 2027, with an option to waive that until 2029 in the event of a financial hardship.
The superintendent said the district will have to come up with a workforce development report that outlines any associated job losses or gains, along with workforce training gaps.
“I think we’re going to hear a lot about this in the next few years,” Ms. Chambers said.
In addition to the May budget referendum, district voters will be asked to vote for three school board seats, and approve the purchase of four new school buses for $391,171. Ms. Chambers said they’ll be financed for five years and will be eligible for state transportation aid. The proposal keeps up with the district’s seven-year bus replacement schedule, she said.
