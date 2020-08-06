POTSDAM — The Potsdam Class of 2020 has used its unused fundraising to set up a scholarship fund and made a donation to the Potsdam Snack Pack Program.
The Sandstoner Class of 2020 Scholarship will be awarded $100 annually to a senior interested in the medical or political science field. The scholarship was created in honor of the class of 2020. They were unable to use their class money for traditional senior events due the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, which shut down all New York State schools in the spring of 2020. It was the first time in U.S. History where schools were shut down on such a mass scale, forcing millions of students to learn remotely.
The student who receives this scholarship must be interested in the medical or political science field . The student must show dedication in making a change in the world and display traits of tenacity and perseverance.
In addition the PCS Class of 2020 made a donation of $1,500 to the Potsdam Snack Pack Program.
The Potsdam Snack Pack Program was launched in November 2016 with a goal of providing healthy snacks to eligible school children on weekends and holidays. It is an all-volunteer community organization that serves students from Head Start to high school.
