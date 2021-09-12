POTSDAM — The Positivity Club at Potsdam High School received a $10,000 grant from the Kentucky Fried Wishes Foundation on Thursday to help develop its community food market and purchase laptops for senior citizens.
“We got the $10,000 grant from KFC to help us reach out to senior citizens across town, so we can use our food market to help provide them with food,” said Lola Buckley, a student at Potsdam High who is chair of communications for the Positivity Club.
The food market run by the high school Positivity Club helps provide food to students and community members in need. It is year-round and open to everyone. As well as eliminating hunger, it also helps to eliminate the stigma surrounding hunger by providing the food anonymously.
“We have an anonymous system, so we don’t know who orders, and it’s open to both students in the school or anyone in the neighborhood,” said Food Market Manager Johannes Richter.
Those looking to place an order can do so by visiting the PCS district website, clicking on “High School,” and under “Students,” selecting “P2 Market.” Orders must be placed by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday in order to receive food the following Wednesday, which can be picked up every Wednesday in the High School main lobby from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
A group of students — including Viola Partridge, Lindy Betrus, Ali Grainger, and Steph Andreescu — explained how the money from the grant will help buy laptops and kiosk stations for senior citizens to help them order from the food market.
Juliana Batich, the president of Positivity Club, said, “I think what we’ve done so far, creating a positive environment in our school and community, is so important, and I’m happy that a lot of people are getting involved.”
“Once we found out we were going to receive the $10,000,” she said, “we knew we had to do something for the senior citizens to help them access the food pantry, because we knew they were having trouble getting our food over there.”
Kat Pike, general manager of Potsdam KFC, supplied the students with free Kentucky Fried Chicken to celebrate the grant.
“These guys are one of eleven winners out of hundreds of applicants,” she said.
“It’s nice for us to be able to do something good for our community.”
For more information on the food market, visit https://sites.google.com/potsdam.k12.ny.us/p2-food-market/home
