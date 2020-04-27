POTSDAM — Potsdam High School Principal Mark Bennett has taken on a project that will recognize every member of the Class of 2020.
He said he’ll be purchasing yard signs that will recognize the seniors in a year when graduation ceremonies are still uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Bennett said the school’s After Prom Committee had originally intended to sell the yard signs as a fundraiser.
“My concern was they were putting it out there as a fundraiser and I didn’t agree with that at all,” he told board of education member Diane Pickering during the board’s recent meeting.
“What I ended up doing is I’ve taken contractual money from the high school and I’m going to purchase all those signs for the seniors,” Mr. Bennett said. “If they want to sell them to any other community members to support the class, they’re free to do so. But I didn’t want a single senior to be left out. I don’t want families to have the financial strain at this point.”
Ms. Pickering said she had been contacted by some parents who wanted more information shared with them regarding plans for the senior class.
“I’m just wondering if at some point some of that could be shared with parents. I’m getting a lot of questions, particularly about the senior prom,” she said. “I think something does have to go out to parents and just give them a clue that there are things going on.”
“Diane, I totally agree. The hard part has been the After Prom Parent Committee has kind of taken on a different mission,” Mr. Bennett said. “I’m trying to work with them to make sure everything’s run through the school so no one’s left out.”
Ms. Pickering said some parents felt left out of any information on social media, which she said was targeted to certain groups.
“I think that’s where the problem is because it’s not coming from the school,” she said. “It’s coming from individuals and it’s really hard to these parents that are sitting there with their seniors knowing that they’re even further left out because they didn’t get the same information out of Facebook.”
“I said whatever we do, we’re going to do for all seniors,” Mr. Bennett said. “It’s going to be at no cost to our seniors and their families. We’ll do everything possible to make sure every senior’s recognized equally throughout the process.”
“The parents have good intentions, but we just need to make sure that this time especially there is no financial strain on families,” he said. “So I will do everything possible in terms of the monetary end of things to make sure it is not impactful to the families, but that they get the recognition.”
