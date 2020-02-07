POTSDAM — The Potsdam Kiwanis Club is looking to the community for redeemable bottles and cans in raising funds for children’s books.
The books are needed for the club’s Head Start Reading Programs, which serve both Potsdam and Parishville School Districts.
“Every month of the school calendar year, 51 children’s books are needed to give to these children during their reading sessions,” club Communications Chair Henry W. Walters said in a news release. “They take their books home to read to their parents, older siblings, grandparents and anyone else within their family unit.”
The storybooks start at $4 and go as high as $6 each, Mr. Walters said, but multiply that by 51, with a maximum of 17 children per class, and each month’s session of reading can cost as low as $200 and exceed $300.
“The Super Bowl Sunday is behind us now and whether our favored team won or lost, the fact of the matter is, there’s a whole lot of clean up that had to be done . . .” Mr. Walters wrote. “The Potsdam Kiwanis Club has a remedy for all those deposit and returnable items. Donate those (bottles and cans) to a worthy cause.”
The ongoing fundraiser has an account set up at CJ’s Bottle & Can Retrieval Center in the SeaComm Plaza. Contributions can also be made by sending a check to: Potsdam Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 793, Potsdam, NY 13676.
“What better way to enrich the lives of pre-school children, than to be part of the program to raise necessary funds to purchase good quality reading material gauged for these young children that are just learning how to process identifying letters and words connected to pictures, that they can understand,” Mr. Walters said. “Any amount in lieu of deposit containers; or sub cost of a vice such as a pack of cigarettes, case of soft drinks or alcohol beverages, will earnestly and compassionately be accepted.”
Anyone interested in becoming a member of Kiwanis can contact Mr. Walters at hwwalters@peoplepc.com; (315) 265-3917 or by mail at Henry Wallis Walters, B.O.D. & Communications Chair, 474 S.H. 11-B, Potsdam, NY 13676.
