POTSDAM — The Potsdam Public Library is planning a free summer reading camp and a reading challenge for kids.
The reading camp is planned July 11 to 15 from 10 a.m. to noon daily. It’s for ages 5 to 12, but older or younger kids won’t be turned away.
Maria D. Morrison, the library’s family literacy specialist, said the reading camp’s theme will be “oceans of possibilities.”
Those who want to register their children for the camp can email Ms. Morrison at mmorrison@potsdamlibrary.org and include contact info and the children’s names.
The summer reading challenge starts June 1 and runs to Aug. 31. Parents can pick up a log sheet from the library. For every 100 minutes of reading, the participant gets a ticket entered for a prize drawing that will happen after the challenge closes.
Ms. Morrison will also host pop-up storytimes for kids. She will advertize the time and location on the Potsdam Public Library’s Facebook page. They will be held at outdoor locations. Anyone can join.
She will also do pop-up storytimes at request, for families who are concerned about exposing unvaccinated children to COVID-19.
“If you have a pod you’re comfortable with, contact me and at your convenience I will set up a storytime for your pod,” she said.
Ms. Morrison is also continuing her “Shelfie” program. She has shelves placed at area businesses where people have to sit and wait, like doctor’s offices and auto mechanic shops. Anyone can take a book from the shelf.
The books are all free. I stock them every month,” she said, adding that 1,500 to 3,000 books per month are given away through the Shelfie program.
