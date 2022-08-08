Clarkson student studying 3D emergency tech

An aerial view on June 3 of the site where the Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium collapsed in Surfside, Florida. A Clarkson University student is researching 3D imaging techniques that could be used to map out disaster areas and other emergency scenes. Pedro Portal/TNS

POTSDAM — A Clarkson University doctorate student is developing an imaging technology designed to aid first responders going into disasters or other unknown situations.

Richard N.C. Turner says once developed, his project will enable detailed 3D mapping of any indoor or outdoor space in real time using any number or types of cameras.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.