POTSDAM — A Clarkson University doctorate student is developing an imaging technology designed to aid first responders going into disasters or other unknown situations.
Richard N.C. Turner says once developed, his project will enable detailed 3D mapping of any indoor or outdoor space in real time using any number or types of cameras.
“Really what got me into it was to really have this be applied for first responders to make their jobs easier and save more lives,” he said. “To be able to do outdoor environment mapping in 3D and real time is sort of the holy grail. To be able to do that is a really challenging problem and (this project) gets there a lot quicker.”
Part of it uses a technology that’s already on smartphones. Smartphone cameras don’t capture individual frames and then play them one after another like a flip book. They use what’s called compression. For an example, consider taking a selfie video with mountains in the background. The camera takes the static parts of the image and breaks them down into macroblocks — fragments that are mostly static. Some of those macroblocks may be the subject’s nose or chin, or the mountains in the background. The phone keeps the static macroblocks and then changes the portions of the frames that change, such as the subject’s mouth, or perhaps if a bird were to fly overhead.
“That’s how video compression works … that way you don’t use all the storage on your phone storing one single video,” Mr. Turner said.
“What my research does is, one of the problems with structure for motion is it’s computationally expensive. To do all that processing takes a lot of time,” he said. “Today we have to make a balance for how many images we’re going to use for that processing and how many features we actually want … Unfortunately, we lose a lot of information when we look at those trade-offs.”
One of the practical applications of his research is aiding first responders going into a completely unknown situation. As an example, Mr. Turner cited the Surfside condominium complex collapse that happened in June 2021 in Miami. Ninety-eight people died and another 11 were injured. Four people were rescued from the rubble, one of whom later died as a result of their injuries. Another 35 survived in a portion of the building that didn’t collapse.
“If you look at the reports that came out from that event, the first rep had a very difficult time responding to that event,” Mr. Turner said. “They had a hard time determining where the debris was because it was spread out over such a large area … There were fires in the debris field causing a lot of smoke making it hard for them to do their job.”
“One way this tech can become important to solve that for first responders it to send out … however many drones to a scene before they get there,” Mr. Turner said. “They can map the entire area in 3D using other sensors … to map where the fires are. They’ll know where they need to drive to respond best. If you can map that area and provide additional data, if there’s any chemicals or fires, it would allow them to conceptually in 3D know what they’re getting into before we get there.”
He said it could also be used to map environments to track the effects of climate change over time, or for archaeological areas that would be sensitive to more invasive mapping techniques.
“If you can map a marshland, you can see how erosion occurs over time in that area,” he said. “You could map areas that for cultural significance, and things like that.”
