POTSDAM — Saturday’s SUNY Potsdam commencement ceremonies were short a dean: Lonel Woods, formerly the interim dean of the Crane School of Music and posthumously named dean emeritus.
Lonelwas known as Dean, Professor and Dr. Woods, and as brother, mentor and friend. The Chicago native died May 16 at his north country home, after years of fighting the same kidney disease as his late mother. He was 53.
A gifted tenor, Lonel was a professor of music in Crane’s voice program for 12 years, and served as ministry music director for the Roman Catholic parishes of St. Patrick in Colton and St. Mary in Potsdam. His students, colleagues, family, friends and fellow parishioners gathered for Sunday afternoon calling hours at St. Mary’s, facilitated by Garner Funeral Service.
With a nearly full sanctuary on Lawrence Avenue, the university opened the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall across the village as an overflow space where the 3 p.m. service was live streamed.
Father Stephen Rocker presided, with words of remembrance delivered by SUNY Potsdam President Kristin Esterberg and Associate Professor John Youngblood, of the English and communications department. Six students from Lonel’s voice studio sang “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hand.”
Colleagues described Lonel’s professionalism, generosity, meticulousness, compassion, kindness and absolute dedication to his students.
He helped form the Black Faculty Caucus last year and was a beacon of Black excellence — every day — in the predominantly white north country, his colleagues said. Lonel stepped in as interim dean of Crane in January, and at the time of his death was in the midst of leading Crane-specific change after a surge in student protests against campus sexual assault this semester.
In her commencement remarks this weekend, President Esterberg said the series of three ceremonies was “marred by the terrible loss.”
“Dr. Woods put students first in everything he did,” she told graduates. “And I know that he would want us to celebrate you and all that you have accomplished. He would be laughing with the joy of your commencements, singing your achievements and encouraging you to find celebration and hope, optimism and communion, peace and love. And so, I will honor Dr. Woods by honoring you, the graduates, and celebrating you.”
Lonel’s list of professional achievements is long and wide-ranging.
First graduating from Chicago’s DePaul University with a bachelor’s degree in music education, he headed to Washington D.C. for a master’s in vocal pedagogy from Catholic University of America. He earned his doctor of musical arts in performance from the University of Michigan.
The 1994 Broadway revival of Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern’s “Show Boat” featured Lonel in the ensemble, as did the show’s national tour. He performed with the Orchestra of Northern New York and previously sang with the Washington National Opera and several other professional orchestras, operas and chorales across the country.
At SUNY Potsdam, he chaired the Diversity and Inclusion Action Coalition and the Crane performance department; he was a member of the President’s Council and the Black Faculty Caucus; and he was awarded two major distinctions by the State University of New York.
He was honored in 2016 with the President’s Award for Excellence in College Service, and in 2017, he received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service, the highest award in the SUNY system.
SUNY Potsdam alumni and friends, including several from Potsdam, Syracuse and Chicago, offered reflections on his online Garner Funeral Service memory page.
He was “articulate and earnest,” one reflection reads. And another: “His beautiful spirit and his tireless commitment to the highest good must remain with us as we work toward creating a more just and equitable world.”
Less than a week after Lonel’s death, the anthem he once sang resounded at Crane. The anthem, the Black national anthem, was selected as one of the opening commencement songs. Crane graduate Reykwaan Adorno said Lonel personally asked him to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Following the title line, the 1900 poem-song continues: “Till earth and heaven ring/Ring with the harmonies of liberty.”
“That song has resonated in my head every day since I learned the news of his death,” President Esterberg said from the St. Mary’s pulpit.
Mr. Adorno said he’ll be taking a break before starting grad school to continue studying music and vocal performance. His cap was embellished with the phrase “Black singers matter” and two symbols: a purple peace sign and an orange heart.
As most legacies are, Lonel’s is multi-faceted. His legacy in the simplest three words, his own words: “Peace and love.”
