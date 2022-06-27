POTSDAM — Potsdam High School senior Lydia J. Austin takes her passion for nature and weaves it into her life both in and outside of the classroom.
A lifelong Potsdam resident, she is the daughter of Peter A. Austin and Sarah J. Parker-Austin.
She’s a photographer, a yearbook editor for the past three years, a Future Farmers of America member and a teacher’s assistant in Potsdam High’s greenhouse class. She’s also on the Student Council, involved with the Positivity Project and a member of both the National Honors and National Arts Honors societies. In addition to that, she received a silver key and honorable mention in the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for photography.
“The biggest thing that I would say is for me [is] the teacher’s aide position,” she said. “to be considered for a teacher’s aide, you have to take the class prior. Last year I took greenhouse and my teacher recommended me for teacher’s aide so I could help her. I’m conveniently her secretary for FFA, so we work really close together. If I’m not in yearbook room editing photos, I’m in greenhouse and the fish room.
“Pretty much everywhere at all times you’re going to see a camera around my neck.”
She says she uses her time in the school’s aquaponics room to get relief from the stresses of school by spending time among the fish and rabbits.
“It clicks with me because, it kind of ties into my photography. I’m big on nature photography so I take a lot of pics of animals makes me happy” relives stress “working with animals to distract from stressful life at school.”
She says her passions are photography and digital design. She says she enjoys nature photography especially, drawing inspiration from professional nature photographer Douglas Curtis.
“I like to retreat from reality often and be by myself. Nature photography really gets me there because I can go outside and photograph birds and even chipmunks,” Ms. Austin said, and take time for self-reflection while she’s going it. “I take a lot of pics of animals which makes me happy.”
She also finds time to help out around the school while still staying connected to her passions and interests, such as being the greenhouse class TA.
She feels these qualities make her someone people can up to and get a helping hand.
“I always wanted to work in a school system. Even if it’s doing laminating … I do little odd jobs my teachers need to do … I’ve always enjoyed doing it,” Ms. Austin said. “I don’t like to be here and not doing something. Sometimes during a study hall, I’ll go down to the guidance office and help the secretary with whatever she needs. I’m always in the greenhouse working.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.