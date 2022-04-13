Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.