POTSDAM — Potsdam High School’s Positivity Club was presented the Champion for Change award by the New York State School Boards Association this morning.
“We started a program several years ago called Champions of Change to recognize change that students and staff are bringing to their districts and communities,” said Patrick Longo, NYSSBA member relations manager.
He said the club was selected by NYSSBA’s awards committee, which saw the positive impacts the club was having on the local community through news publications.
One such impact is the Positivity Club’s Food Market, which provides food to students and community members in need. In addition to combatting hunger, one of the program’s goals is to help eliminate the stigma surrounding hunger by providing food anonymously.
Wayne Rogers, NYSSBA’s Area 6 director, presented the club with a banner.
Mr. Longo said the criteria to merit an award is mostly kept secret, but that change plays a big role.
“Change is the big element, and especially if it’s repeatable for other people to model,” he said. “This program is unique in that they have done a couple things within the club that Positivity Clubs across the country aren’t doing, but can emulate. So not only is this club leading their community, they’re being a model for others nationwide.”
In November, Potsdam’s Positivity Club was selected to be the model for positivity clubs nationwide.
Mr. Longo said the award is intended to highlight the positive side of things, especially with so much negativity due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know mental health has taken a big hit, especially with COVID, so they’re fulfilling their mission to bring positivity to their community and they’re showing leadership skills,” he said. “That’s the mission of any district anywhere, is to grow leaders.”
Dan Davis, faculty adviser for the club, said he is “surprised and thrilled” about the award.
“It is the students that are doing the work,” he said, “not the adults.”
