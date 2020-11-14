POTSDAM — Architects working on Potsdam Central School District’s next capital project laid out preliminary plans before the Board of Education on Tuesday, beginning the lengthy process ahead even before ground is broken.
The board’s buildings and grounds committee has been working with Albany-based SEI Group to prepare a list of items to be included in the $23.5 million project. Those items were compared with input from a community survey put out to the district over the last few months, and Matt Schools of SEI Group, said the results were largely similar.
“A really important thing to note is that public input strongly reinforced the list we already had generated,” Mr. Schools said. “It didn’t derail us whatsoever.”
The current list of projects includes items across the district. Lawrence Avenue Elementary School could be looking at upgrading windows, replacing part of the roof, extending the bus queue loop and upgrading the heading system. The high school might get upgrades to floors and ceilings, as well as some classrooms. A.A. Kingston Middle School might see a reconfiguration of its main office suite, which currently houses the main office, nurse and guidance offices.
“If we can reconfigure that space, I think we can get more out of that landlocked piece of building,” Mr. Schools told the board.
Some of the largest possible improvements are for the district’s athletic fields. Initial plans would include new sod for the baseball and soccer fields. The synthetic turf field would also be replaced and the track resurfaced.
The board inquired whether SEI and the buildings and grounds committee evaluated the possibility of putting in a pool, long a lofty desire for many in the district.
Mr. Schools said the group put in pools at other schools, many of which would encompass a similar budget to the entire capital plan currently on the table.
“It’s a project this size all by itself,” Mr. Schools said.
Long before the project can go out to bid, it must go before the voters for a referendum. The board will vote to set a date for that referendum on Dec. 8.
According to guidance from SEI, the group would look to hold two public information sessions in January 2021 with a date for the referendum of Feb. 9, 2021. If the voters give the okay on that timeline, SEI still projects groundbreaking no sooner than April 2023.
