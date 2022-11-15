POTSDAM — Following a search that included community input, the Potsdam Central School District Board of Education unanimously voted to appoint Jerry Griffin to be the district’s next superintendent of schools.
Mr. Griffin will officially join the district on Jan. 1. He replaces outgoing Superintendent Joanne M. Chambers, who is retiring.
“We are thrilled to have Jerry here in Potsdam. With more than 27 years of experience in education, Jerry will be a great asset to the community, and an excellent academic leader as we strive to meet the demands of educating our students of Potsdam,” Board of Education President Joshua Fiske said in a statement.
Mr. Griffin recently spent time meeting with administrators and teachers. He will eventually start to attend more local and regional meetings, board of education meetings, and extracurricular events to establish a presence in the community.
“I’m honored and extremely excited to begin my new role in the Potsdam community and lead the district forward,” Mr. Griffin said in a statement. “Collaborative work with the school board, staff, students, parents and community will soon be underway, and we will continue to build upon the strengths and confidence in the district to ensure all of our students are successful.”
He has been the Malone Central School District superintendent since July 2013. He has also been the assistant superintendent and a principal for Malone Central. He has an education specialist degree from Appalachian State University, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, social studies and sociology from SUNY Potsdam.
