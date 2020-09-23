POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School District was found to be mostly in compliance, according to the results of a private audit presented at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, but the report also provided hints about how the school could fare should the state withhold funding.
Earlier this year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo advised school districts that the state government would consider withholding up to 20% of aid funds for school amid the state’s COVID-related fiscal crunch. While one round of funds over the summer was reduced, the governor announced last week that the September round of state funding would not see the same cut, though there’s still a possibility future funding could be withheld.
At a BOE meeting last month, Potsdam schools’ business manager, Laura Hart, presented estimates of what the district could be looking at should the state reductions continue through the 2019-20 school year. She estimates the school would lose upwards of $3.5 million, though this number is closer to $3 million if the September round of funding comes through as the governor noted.
According to the audit results presented Tuesday, the district has an unassigned general fund balance of $3.1 million. While this is roughly double the legal amount of unassigned funds the district is allowed to hold onto, other schools are finding themselves in a similar position due to putting a freeze on spending during the onset of the pandemic.
“A lot of that is due to the freeze from the pandemic. A lot of schools are dealing with less expenses than they budgeted,” said the district’s auditor Roy J. Clark, of D’Arcangelo & Co., LLP. “Some schools, depending on where you are and how you deal with your transportation, have a little more, but that’s very common for the schools that we’re looking at that have excess fund balances this year.”
The state aid reductions have threatened severe repercussions at other districts across the state, some of which have laid off staff and moved students to full-time remote learning as a result.
Potsdam schools have spent about $250,000 this year to adjust to the pandemic. This includes equipment like masks, face shields, wireless hotspots and webcams, as well as additional staff like bus monitors to keep in-person instruction flowing.
At Tuesday’s meeting, BOE members brought up various problems that have arisen in the first two weeks of in-person classes since March. This includes internet bandwidth problems at the high school, with most teachers trying to video conference with students at the same time. The district is also finding some full-time remote students that were issued wireless hotspots are quickly running out of data.
Last week the district moved all high school students to remote-only instruction after two positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the school. Superintendent Joann M. Chambers said no other cases have been discovered, but officials would continue to monitor the situation and make a decision on when classes may resume after consultation with the county’s Public Health Department.
