POTSDAM — Now that Potsdam Central School District voters have overwhelmingly approved a $23.5 million capital project, it will move into the design phase, which could take about a year before the plan is submitted to the state Education Department for approval.
During Wednesday’s referendum, 251 residents cast yes votes and 32 voted no.
“We were very pleased. We tend to get about 700 for a budget vote. It was a good turnout for a capital project. I think it was one of the higher turnouts. That included a fair amount of absentee ballots. We were very pleased to see that support from our community,” Superintendent Joann Chambers said.
She said some of the keys to the successful vote were communication with the stakeholders to explain the need for the project, and that it had no tax impact.
Mrs. Chambers said that while the staff has worked to maintain the buildings, they were starting to show their age. The A.A. Kingston Middle School, the district’s newest building, was constructed in 1973 and had not been renovated since.
“It’s not a fancy project. They are all necessary upgrades, including some energy efficiencies,” she said, citing boiler replacements as an example. “Credit to our staff for maintaining those for that long, but they’re very dated and need to be replaced. The work is necessary work. It’s not frivolous by any means. It’s an investment. We are obligated to be good stewards. I think that requires regular maintenance, but also planning for those improvements when you can afford to.”
A.A. Kingston Middle School will receive the bulk of the funding — $8.7 million. The high school is budgeted to receive $8.6 million in work, while Lawrence Avenue Elementary School is slated to receive $5 million in work. Also included in the project is $730,356 of work in the bus garage, $377,626 of work district-wide and $72,600 of work in the Annex Building.
Work at the middle school will include window replacement; science and art classroom renovations; main office, guidance and nurse area alterations; the renovation of eight student restrooms; selected ceiling replacement; floor replacement; interior building upgrades; building heating system upgrades; site drainage improvements; and asbestos abatement.
Work at the high school will include kitchen expansion and cafeteria renovation; a new large group instruction space; a reconfiguration of BOCES and physics classroom spaces in the 800 wing; renovation of an art classroom; renovation of four original building student restrooms; selected ceiling and floor replacement; interior building, building heating system and plumbing upgrades; main sports field synthetic turn replacement and track coating; and asbestos abatement.
Several smaller-scale pieces of work are scheduled at the elementary school. They include replacement of second grade wing windows and second grade wing heating units; reconfiguration of music and art classrooms; selected roofing replacement; the renovation of two public restrooms; selected flooring replacement; interior building upgrades; the replacement of boilers and pumps serving the elementary and middle schools; building heating system, plumbing and lighting upgrades; reconfiguration and expansion of the bus loop; site and drainage improvements; and asbestos abatement.
Windows will be replaced at the Annex Building, while the bus garage is scheduled for replacement of a bus lift, windows and doors, trench drain pits and boiler, as well as an upgrade of the heating system and a fence around the retention pond. An alternate that will be done if funding is available is an addition to the mechanics bay.
There is no associated tax increase with the project. It’s eligible for a state aid ratio of 84.9%, and the district plans to bond for a 15-year period. State building aid the district receives for the project would be about $1.3 million per year for those 15 years.
Once designed, the project would be sent to the state Education Department for approval and the bidding by contractors. Construction would be scheduled for the summers of 2023 and 2024, with some work in between those two summers.
