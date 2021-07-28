POTSDAM — Kristin Towne will be swapping one principal position for another.
Ms. Towne, who has been serving as principal in the Hammond Central School District was named high school principal in the Potsdam Central School District during a special board of education meeting on Tuesday.
She takes over for Mark R. Bennett, who had been named to the new position of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. The position was established during the board’s June meeting.
The new position replaces the former director of curriculum of instruction after Nicole Weakfall accepted an elementary principal position in the Madrid-Waddington Central School District.
Mr. Bennett was appointed as high school principal in August 2017. He replaced Alison Benedict, who had been hired by the district in May 2016. He previously served as principal at A.A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam, a position to which he was appointed in 2013. Prior to that appointment, he served as principal at Case Middle School in Watertown. He also taught for eight years at Norwood-Norfolk Middle School.
Ms. Towne is a former art teacher at St. Lawrence Central School in Brasher Falls and A.A. Kingston Middle School in Potsdam for 20 years. She then entered the administrative field, serving as assistant high school principal at Salmon River Central School in Fort Covington and, for the past three years, school principal in the Hammond Central School District.
In her new role, she will oversee 550 students in grades nine through 12.
