POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School District voters said yes by a 251 to 32 margin Wednesday to a $23.5 million capital project.
“We are grateful for the support of our community. We are looking forward to completing necessary improvements to our school buildings in order to provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students,” Superintendent Joann Chamber said.
The A.A. Kingston Middle School, which is largely original from its 1973 construction, will receive the bulk of the funding, at $8.7 million. The high school is budgeted to receive $8.6 million in work, while Lawrence Avenue Elementary School is slated to receive $5 million in work. Also included in the project is $730,356 of work in the bus garage, $377,626 of work district-wide and $72,600 of work in the Annex Building.
The project comes with no tax increase for district residents. The project is eligible for a state aid ratio of 84.9%, and the district plans to bond for a 15-year period. State building aid they receive for the project would be about $1.3 million per year for those 15 years.
The design and permitting process are expected to take about 18 to 20 months, depending on the length of time needed to review the project at the state Education Department. Construction would be scheduled for the summers of 2023 and 2024, with some work during the school year between 2023 and 2024.
