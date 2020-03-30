POTSDAM — Potsdam Central School Superintendent Joann Chambers said it turned out to be a “happy accident” when, last year, the school ordered 40 cases of vinyl gloves instead of 40 boxes.
On Wednesday, the cases that remained were donated to Canton-Potsdam Hospital to help them stock up on personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE.
Mrs. Chambers said the school decided to hang on to the excess cases of gloves because staff in both food service and buildings & grounds use a fair amount of them.
“We had room to store them and thought we were going to use them all eventually; rather than sending them back we’ll just stockpile them for now,” Mrs. Chambers said.
She said St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Thomas R. Burns reached out to schools and said the hospitals were concerned about the ability to keep up with the PPE that they would need.
“‘Did anybody have any gloves?’” Mrs. Chambers laughed, quoting Mr. Burns. “It turned out we had lots of them. So we were really, really glad that we were able to help out and loaded up the truck and went across the street and I think it was very well received. It was a mistake and it was a happy mistake, so it turned out real well.”
April L. Grant, the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation executive director, echoed the sentiment, also calling it a “happy accident” for the hospital.
“It makes a big difference,” Mrs. Grant said. “When they delivered those I think there was a sigh of relief in our materials management department, too, because we don’t just want to have enough, we want to have more than enough to be prepared for this.”
Mrs. Grant said earlier on Friday the hospital was also donated a collection of gloves and safety glasses when she met Mr. Burns at the Canton offices of St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
Mr. Burns said his office is serving as a clearing house for the other schools in getting gear out when able, an idea he got from another district.
“We didn’t count it, but we had a pretty good load that April picked up and filled up her car and her husband’s car,” he said. “It was easy to do.”
Mrs. Grant said while the hospital is preparing for “something we understand,” no one can be sure what is going to happen next in the uptick of COVID-19 cases and the donations are a “feel-good story” and demonstrates how many organizational communities are coming together to support health care in the region during the pandemic.
“So as the executive director of the foundation, being able to shepherd these donations in has been very valuable for me, as an experience, but to think about the safety we are providing for both our patients and our providers though this is not something I can put a value on,” Mrs. Grant said. “So the community coming together like this has made a big difference for us, making sure we have what we need as we move forward to better care for our community.”
