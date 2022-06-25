POTSDAM — A Potsdam High School student took her sophomore school project and turned it into a fundraiser for Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Center for Cancer Care.
Julia A. VanWagner used the project to organize a kickball game with a $2 buy-in going to the cancer center.
“I wanted to do something … that was inclusive for middle schoolers for a school project I had to do,” she said.
After some more thought, the project ended up being personal.
“I thought more, and my grandmother is fighting cancer right now, so I thought it was an opportunity to donate to a really good cause,” Ms. VanWagner said. “She’s just … a big inspiration. I’m obviously very, very close to her. When we found out she had cancer, it took a toll on me a little bit. I wanted to do something that was inspirational to not only me, but also her.”
The school assignment, called a 20 Time Project, is a requirement for all Potsdam High School sophomores and juniors, but is only graded for sophomores, she said.
She was happy with the turnout, which included middle school students who learned about the game through her younger brother. It took place behind A.A. Kingston Middle School.
“I’d say it was pretty good. We got a pretty good group of kids coming. We raised $56, and then upped the donation to $100,” Ms. VanWagner said.
“She put a lot of time in advertising, organizing this event … scheduling a field during a very busy field sports season, and then recruiting her middle school connections, her brother and his friends. Word of mouth advertising goes a long way,” said Julia’s mother, Alecia A. VanWagner. “I was really happy to see how well it came together. I’m very proud she was able to organize it from start to finish and see a successful kickball game come together for a great cause. It was really neat.”
Julia said when the time comes for her junior year 20 Time Project, she may choose something else philanthropic but hasn’t really thought about it yet.
“I think I’m going to try to do something similar,” she said. “I’m not sure yet.”
