The Potsdam Town Board will meet Tuesday where representatives from SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson will present their plans for bringing students back next month.
Clarkson is scheduled to begin in-person classes on Aug. 19, with students being allowed back on campus permanently beginning Aug. 16. SUNY Potsdam students will be allowed back on campus beginning the week of Aug. 23 with classes beginning Aug. 31. While both colleges have the go-ahead from state and county officials having set plans to satisfy the 14 pages of guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health, it’s unclear the role students will play while they’re not on campus.
According to U.S. News and World Report, 41 percent or approximately 1,400 of SUNY Potsdam students live off campus. In its plan for reopening, the college has indicated it would provide housing to all students who need it and that residential halls would only be open to those living there.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board will set a public hearing date for a number of changes to the town code and approve the hiring of a new cleaner.
The meeting will be open in-person to 12 members of the public and will be broadcast live on Zoom. Login details are available on the town website.
