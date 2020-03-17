Premo officially takes the reins of Carthage School District

CARTHAGE — With approval from school stakeholder groups leadership, Jennifer L. Premo was appointed as Superintendent of Carthage Central School District during the March 16 meeting.
Mrs. Premo was named as the sole finalist for the position according to a March 4 school board press release. The next phase of the selection process, was to involve a series of meetings with stakeholders March 26, during which Mrs. Premo was to share her vision for the future and participants would have been given the opportunity to ask questions.
The announcement of the appointment of Mrs. Premo stated that these meeting are no longer possible due to “the closure of schools for the next several weeks, and the need to follow the social distancing recommendations of Public Health, the State of New York and the Federal Government.”
Therefore the “Board of Education instead consulted with the leadership of school stakeholder groups and received clear feedback from them about their thoughts and wishes,” states the press release.
Based on that feedback, the board made its decision as well as “based on the recognition that Mrs. Premo has done an outstanding job of leading the district through challenging circumstances in her capacity as interim superintendent.”
Mrs. Premo said she is honored to be appointed.
“I appreciate the Board of Education, their service to our district and their continuing support of our students, staff and families,” said the newly appointed superintendent. “I look forward to serving our Comet Community and appreciate their unwavering support during the challenging times we are facing across the globe.”
Board of Education president Garry E. Schwartz said he felt Mrs. Premo was the most qualified applicant.
“She has done a phenomenal job as interim superintendent, especially during this healthcare crisis,” he said. “I have all the confidence in the world in the decisions that she has made. Mrs. Premo is a great leader and her communications skills are wonderful. I look forward to working with her.”
Mrs. Premo began her career in the district in September 1999, teaching sixth grade English at the middle school for nearly 13 years.
Setting out on an administrative path, she worked for two years as a curriculum coordinator at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, then spent a year as high school principal in the South Lewis Central School District.
Returning to the Carthage school district in 2014, she began her term as principal at Black River Elementary.
In 2018 was appointed assistant superintendent and as interim superintendent upon the retirement of the former superintendent of schools Peter J. Turner, Dec. 18, 2019.
Mrs. Premo’s curriculum and instruction background includes being trained as a Network Team Leader in the Race to the Top Movement and providing professional development to local districts in the roll out of the Common Core Learning Standards.
