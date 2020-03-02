President George Washington visits Minetto first-graders

MINETTO - Minetto Elementary School first-graders had a recent visit from President George Washington, who spoke about the importance of the character trait of honesty. The students learned from President Washington about him cutting down the cherry tree and how he could not tell a lie. The first-graders listened as he discussed his impact on the country and how the nation’s government runs today with the Constitution and Bill of Rights. The special visitor mentioned the importance of how freedom of speech and freedom of assembly and how they tied into Martin Luther King Jr. and the recent day off of school. Teacher Stephanie Albee said the opportunity was a great way to talk about the impact of people in history and how they still impact the world today and people’s futures.

