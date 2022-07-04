WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Community College’s proposed 2022-23 budget, presented during a recent meeting of the county’s Finance and Rules Committee, features increased tuition rates, a 2% increase in funding from the county and more than $7 million from the fund balance.
The budget, which has yet to be voted on, totals $24,473,972. Daniel J. Dupee II, administrator in charge of Jefferson Community College, said the budget will go before the full county board today. The college will vote on the proposed budget July 14. From there, it will be sent to the State University of New York for approval and uploaded to the college’s website.
“No matter how we do it, with inflationary times, all of our costs are going up, so we have to take that into consideration,” Mr. Dupee said.
He said that personnel costs on a contractual basis increase every year, along with benefits such as health insurance, so this budget is taking into consideration what the college’s normal increases are year to year.
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, JCC cut 31 positions. Out of those positions, 19 were current employees and 12 were vacant positions that were then taken out of the budget, Mr. Dupee said.
As the college anticipates fewer full and part-time students — around 3,000, down about 4% from the 2021-22 school year — there will be fewer classes and instructors.
In this year’s proposed budget, the college will save almost $2 million in personnel costs.
“In ’21-22, we were anticipating staying flat with enrollment from the previous year, and that did not happen,” Mr. Dupee said. “So we had budgeted bringing back some positions, but because we didn’t see the enrollment we anticipated, we did not fill those positions and now that we’re projecting an additional enrollment cut from where we are right now, we took those positions out. No people were associated with that personnel cut, it was just removing positions and further attrition that we’ve had over the last year. So people retiring, leaving for other jobs, those types of things.”
Along with these savings, JCC plans to increase tuition by 2.9%, an increase of $72 per semester, or $144 a year. Students in need who are enrolled in the New York State Tuition Assistance Program would still have all of their costs covered and still receive refunds from their financial aid, Mr. Dupee said.
The college is up to a $7.4 million fund balance, which it will use for strategic initiatives moving forward, as well as to help close budget gaps over the next few years until enrollment hopefully levels out, Mr. Dupee said. He said the college was also able to take in $4 million in stimulus funds over the past two years adding to the fund balance, which was around $3.3 million before the pandemic.
“We’re able to still use some of our stimulus funds to be able to help us over the next couple of years and really, hopefully move back in the enrollment direction that we anticipated which is some slight increases over the next couple of years,” Mr. Dupee said. “We’re trying to push the micro credentials, we have our esports coming online, and we’ll hopefully have the turf field done in the next year — all initiatives that we hope will draw in some additional enrollments in the future.”
JCC is also funded by the state and Jefferson County, but hasn’t asked for anything from the county in two years, Mr. Dupee said. The college is now asking the county for an extra 2% for 2022-23, which works out to be around $105,000.
“It was a budget that was tough when we started to put it together, but campus all came together and we were able to work together and get a budget that makes sense for all of us here on Jefferson’s campus,” Mr. Dupee said.
