Prospective students invited to JCC open house

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will hold an Open House from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 on the Coffeen Street campus.
Check-in and registration will take place in the Commons, Jules Center (Building 6). Family members are welcome.
Highlights of open house include a facts and figures campus tour, a look inside a suite in East Hall (the College’s on-campus residence hall), and the College Experience — a fair held in the McVean Gymnasium where faculty and representatives of student support services, campus life and residence life are available to talk with prospective students.
Optional workshops for attendees who are ready to apply for admission or want to learn more about a particular subject will be held following open house at 1 p.m. Workshops are:
Complete Your Application: Room 6-203, Jules Center
Scholarships & Financial Aid: Room 6-002, Jules Center
Career Direction Connection: Room 6-118, Jules Center, for students who are undecided about a major.
Athletics: Room 6-112, Jules Center
Open house registration is available online. For more information, call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.
