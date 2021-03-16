MASSENA — A public hearing and public forum are on the schedule for Thursday night’s Massena Central School Board of Education meeting.
A public hearing will be held on the district’s Communicable Disease Pandemic Plan and a public forum will be held to update the community on the district’s draft 2021-22 budget.
Also scheduled are discussions about the Fall II sports season, which begins on Monday, and plans to resume the school musical in May.
Superintendent Patrick Brady said the public hearing is required since the Communicable Disease Pandemic Plan will be an addendum to the District Safety Plan, which requires a public hearing to revise. The board must approve the plan by April 1.
The plan was discussed during the board’s February meeting and is available for review on the district’s website at https://www.mcs.k12.ny.us/.
“District Safety Committee Chair Alan Oliver worked with the St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES and our safety officer through the Jeff-Lewis BOCES to draft this plan. We also shared with the District Safety Committee and union leadership for their input,” Mr. Brady said.
Starting April 1, labor law and education law requires public employers like school districts to develop operation plans in case of certain declared public health emergencies. The plan details how operations will continue in the event that the governor declares a public health emergency involving a communicable disease.
During Thursday’s meeting, Mr. Brady will also present the second of three public forums on the district’s draft 2021-22 budget.
“The budget figures remain preliminary as administration and the Finance Committee continue to gather information in preparation of a final budget in April. Our current projections are based on the governor’s proposal released on Jan. 19th,” he said.
He said they are also analyzing the potential impact of the federal American Rescue Plan that was signed into law last week.
“We know this infusion of funding will greatly benefit schools as we begin to recover from the pandemic and the significant economic downturn the state has endured. However, given its many complexities of how the money will be allocated and be used may take the state Legislature more time to plan for its implementation,” Mr. Brady said.
During February’s presentation, he said their preliminary figures showed $56,504,381 in revenues and $57,963,051, a gap of $1,458,670 which could be filled using the district’s fund balance.
Thursday’s meeting is also scheduled to include an update by Athletic Director Gavin Regan on the start of the Fall II sports season next week. The season runs through April 25 and includes sports that weren’t played during the fall because of COVID-19 limitations, including varsity football, varsity and modified volleyball, girls swimming, cheerleading and modified basketball.
In addition, a discussion will be held on opportunities for students to engage in extracurricular activities during the pandemic. The discussion is a follow-up to a February presentation by Mr. Regan on the winter sports season.
“A particular reference was made in regard to plans for a musical this year. This request came in light of approval for high-risk winter sports,” Mr. Brady said.
He said the update will include a discussion on plans to hold a musical in May. A safety plan for the school musical will be on Thursday’s agenda for board review and approval.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the district’s YouTube page at http://wdt.me/z6S5UX.
