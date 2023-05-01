Public hearing set for Carthage school budget

CARTHAGE — There will be a public hearing on the proposed Carthage Central School District 2023-24 annual budget from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 in the high school auditorium, 36500 Route 26.
The $69,204,529 budget calls for a spending increase of 3.1% over the current school year’s budget which is attributed to the rise of expenses such as utilities and staff benefits. The budget includes staff increases for a math academic intervention teacher and a clerical position.
“The district is proud to continue to be able to hold at a zero percent increase in the tax levy as a way of supporting the impacts of rising living costs on the members of our community,” Superintendent Jennifer L. Premo wrote in the budget newsletter sent to residents. “The district continues to prioritize programming and staffing to directly impact the success of our students without increasing the local tax burden.”
Voters will also be asked to weigh in on the proposition to establish a capital reserve fund which would allow the district to set aside money for future construction projects and major purchases. According to school board minutes, the fund would not exceed $10 million plus investment income, “to be funded by the district from existing appropriated funds on hand and to be expended only upon future voter approval.”
Mrs. Premo explained in the budget newsletter that the fund is like a savings account, however, reserve funds cannot be used without voter approval.
“Because capital assets have a predetermined useful life expectancy, a reserve fund reduces the need to borrow money to replace those assets in the future, while also enabling the district to still maximize state aid,” she said.
District residents will also be asked to authorize funding for the local libraries — Carthage Free Library in the amount of $152,000 and $104,800 for the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library in Black River.
There are three school board vacancies for three-year terms.
Candidates are Jonathan J. Schell, Janice M. Gravely, Rob Wilson and Cassandra Kimball.
For more detailed budget information, visit www.carthagecsd.org or information is also available at all the district school buildings and the two local libraries.
The vote on the budget will be from noon to 8 p.m. May 16 at Carthage Middle School, 21986 Cole Road.
