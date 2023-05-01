Public hearing set for Carthage school budget

CARTHAGE — There will be a public hearing on the proposed Carthage Central School District 2023-24 annual budget from 6 to 8 p.m. May 9 in the high school auditorium, 36500 Route 26.

The $69,204,529 budget calls for a spending increase of 3.1% over the current school year’s budget which is attributed to the rise of expenses such as utilities and staff benefits. The budget includes staff increases for a math academic intervention teacher and a clerical position.

