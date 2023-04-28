Hearing set for Watertown school budget

WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District will hold a public hearing Tuesday on its proposed $92 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that represents a nearly 11% increase in spending over the previous year.

The district is proposing to spend $92,067,925 in the coming year, a $9,084,856, or 10.9%, increase over the $82,983,069 contained in the 2022-23 budget.

