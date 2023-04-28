WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District will hold a public hearing Tuesday on its proposed $92 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that represents a nearly 11% increase in spending over the previous year.
The district is proposing to spend $92,067,925 in the coming year, a $9,084,856, or 10.9%, increase over the $82,983,069 contained in the 2022-23 budget.
The proposed tax levy, or the amount to be raised from taxpayers, will rise 2.25%, from $17,117,785 in 2022-23 to $17,502,935 in the coming year, a $385,150 increase.
For property owners in the city of Watertown, the projected tax rate in 2023-24 will be $10.93 per each $1,000 of assessed value, a 16-cent per $1,000 decrease over the previous year’s $11.09.
That means that a city property owner with a home assessed at $100,000 who paid $1,109 in school taxes in 2022-23 can expect to pay an estimated $1,093 in the coming year.
The tax rate will not be finalized until later in the summer and is subject to change. It also does not reflect properties on which a state School Tax Relief (STAR) or Enhanced STAR exemption can be claimed, which would considerably reduce the tax obligation. Rates for property owners within the district, but outside of the city, which includes some properties in the towns of Watertown, Pamelia, Rutland and LeRay, will vary based on equalization rates.
The largest source of revenue for the district comes in the form of basic state aid, which will increase by $9,449,487 in the coming year, rising from $49,278,227 in 2022-23 to $58,777,714 in the coming year, a 19.28% increase.
District Business Manager Joshua Hartshorne said the primary driver of the aid increase is the state’s commitment to fully fund foundation aid, although he said such dramatic increases from the state will likely not be the case in future years.
The largest increase in expenditures — about $5 million — is in the of area of instruction, with regular school instruction costs rising $3.8 million, from $22,105,130 this year to $25,923,683 in the coming year. Costs for programs for students with disabilities will rise $724,500, from $7,450,830 in 2022-23 to $8,154,190 next year.
Mr. Hartshorne said the district’s largest expense is payroll, at about $40 million, and it will see typical increases associated with items such as contractual raises, longevity pay and other stipends, along with increases in health insurance and other benefit costs.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Case Middle School, 1237 Washington St.
A public vote on the budget will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on May 16. Voting locations will be in the gymnasium at North Elementary School, 171 East Hoard St., for voters residing north of the Black River and within the district in the towns of LeRay and Pamelia. Voters residing south of the Black River and in the towns of Rutland and Watertown will vote in the chorus room at Watertown High School, 1335 Washington St.
In addition to the budget, voters will be deciding on spending $1.4 million for a capital improvement project at Watertown High School and turf field improvements.
Also, three school board members will be elected out of a field of six candidates, including Damita J. Smith, Jason B. Harrington, Milagros C. “Milly” Smith, John A. Cain III, Tina M. Fluno and Kelly S. Bragger. Two of the three seats will be three-year terms, while the third seat will be given to the third-highest vote-getter to fill the remainder of a term that expires in June 2024.
