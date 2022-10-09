LOWVILLE — This week, Lowville Academy and Central School District Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King will host three information sessions on a $14.9 million capital project voters will judge as worthy or not on the November ballot.
Public information sessions about the project will be held on Wednesday and Thursday in the elementary school cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the large instruction room. Wednesday’s meeting will be recorded and live-streamed on the district’s website for those who can’t attend.
The architects and construction management services on the project since last year, March Associates of Boonville and Syracuse-based Turner Construction, respectively, will be at the session on Wednesday to answer questions. The board confirmed March as the architect on the project in July, according to their meeting minutes.
The project is more of a capital plan consisting of 13 projects in several categories including athletic facilities; plumbing and HVAC; and some individual repairs and improvements around the North State Street campus.
As with most school-related capital projects, state grants will cover the vast majority of the cost. The balance would be paid paid with the $3 million capital reserve fund district taxpayers approved two years ago — essentially a savings account established for use on this capital project — making it unnecessary to increase taxes.
“Any time we’re under budget on something at the end of the year, that goes into the reserve,” Mrs. Dunckel-King said. “So, we’re excited — no tax increase and we get to give the kids so many better opportunities.”
Because the almost $15 million price tag includes a contingency amount to cover unforeseen expenses and an escalation line to meet inflation of materials costs over the time it takes to complete the project, Mrs. Dunckel-King said she does not anticipate the project going over budget.
The district began holding informational sessions in August, starting with the teachers “the project is going to most impact” and then with the entire faculty and staff, and Mrs. Dunckel-King said the feedback has been positive.
“They’re always really supportive of our projects because they know it’s for the kids — I’m not getting a new bathroom or something like that,” said Mrs. Dunckel-King. “The opportunity we can provide for our students is by and large supported by everyone.”
The largest undertaking of the project is building a new eight-lane running track with areas for long and triple jumps, pole vaulting and steeplechase on Bostwick Street. Bleachers, a press box and field lights are included in the design.
Because students run on village sidewalks, the need for the track became clear in April 2021 during a live shooter situation in Watertown that killed two people according to Mrs. Dunckel-King.
“Lowville got the word that (the shooter) was coming this way. The hospital shut down and we shut down. Our runners were out running everywhere and we couldn’t find them and it was really scary. So to have a place for them to be and to shelter is very important,” the superintendent said.
Another construction-heavy aspect of the proposed project is to make the elementary school bathrooms built in 1955 wheelchair accessible by combining the small bathrooms with a shared wall in neighboring classrooms into one larger shared bathroom for the two rooms. “They’re very small and if a child uses a wheelchair for mobility... they have to get wheeled somewhere else because it doesn’t fit in,” the superintendent said,
Other aspects of the project include:
ATHLETIC/SPORTS FACILITIES
- Replace the turf, the wall mats and the mesh fence around sports fields.
- Purchase a neighboring property to be used for visitor parking.
- Replace the roof and the hardwood floor of the gym.
- Replace the main drain lines and lining of the pool.
- Build a new bathroom with an added utility sink next to the elementary school gym;
- Replace the main sewage pipe out to State Street;
- Replace the heating, ventilation and cooling systems for a number of locations;
- Build a storm water drainage trench behind the bus garage;
- Install a new roof on the north classroom wing;
- Add posts, or bollards, in front of the Elementary School cafeteria windows;
- Replace and network the smoke and heat detection fire alarms.
If approved, this capital project will be the third in 12 years for the district.
There was a $11 million project in 2015 and in 2010, $33 million worth of construction and updates including the turf field installation.
Mrs. Dunckel-King said she is “very confident” the project will be approved by district taxpayers when they vote on the project on Oct. 25.
If that happens, the next step is more detailed design and planning before sending it to the state for approval.
Construction is expected to begin in 2024.
