Pulaski Academic Center looks forward to upcoming events

PULASKI - The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four separate districts, has begun to offer new programs for this school year, as well as starting to plan for community-based projects.
The Academic Center, which was started to help students graduate, provides a safe and comfortable place for students who may struggle in a conventional learning environment. Ashley Hurd, a teacher at the Academic Center, says they pride themselves on their welcoming and casual atmosphere, and the emphasis they place on respect and acceptance.
“We have a very high graduation rate here,” said Hurd. “We get students for so many different reasons. When we present this program to parents and students, we stress that this is a place for the students to work comfortably and safely.”
Hurd also spoke about upcoming projects for the students, including a large community-focused project.
“We’re collecting Halloween costumes and in the fall we’re going to do a Halloween costume giveaway for the community,” she said. “My students are going to work the event, sort the costumes, all of it. Students here sometimes struggle to meet the community service hours requirement for graduation, so this will help them with that.
Projects like this, in addition to classes such as practical adulthood, in which students learn valuable life skills, ensure that the Academic Center remains an integral educational center for students in the area.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.