Pulaski Academic Center looks forward to upcoming events

The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four school districts.

PULASKI - The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four separate districts, has begun to offer new programs for this school year, as well as starting to plan for community-based projects.

The Academic Center, which was started to help students graduate, provides a safe and comfortable place for students who may struggle in a conventional learning environment. Ashley Hurd, a teacher at the Academic Center, says they pride themselves on their welcoming and casual atmosphere, and the emphasis they place on respect and acceptance.

