PULASKI – Pulaski Academy and Central School District’s Class of 2022 has named its co-valedictorians and co-salutatorians. The co-valedictorians, both of whom earned a GPA of 99, are Logan Godfrey and Holly Pacyon. Salutatorians Elaina Derr and Tessa Eisel each earned a GPA of 98.
Pacyon is the child of Laura and Daniel Pacyon. Pacyon will attend Smith College to study politics and Latin American studies. While at Pulaski, Pacyon participated in varsity tennis, the Youth Advisory Council, Battle of the Books, National Honor Society, OCAY League, Drama Club, and was a member of the student government.
Godfrey, the son of William and Melissa Godfrey, will attend Cayuga Community College to study accounting. Godfrey, while at Pulaski, participated in chorus and enjoys solving Rubik’s cubes, playing trivia and video games, and listening to music.
The Class of 2022 co-salutatorian Tessa Eisel is the daughter of Shannon and Jeffrey Eisel. She is president of National Honor Society and has served as a class representative and Varsity Club representative. She was captain of the Blue Devils varsity soccer, volleyball and softball teams, and volunteered for the Pulaski Backpack Program.
Co-salutatorian Elaina Derr is the daughter of Patrick and Anne Derr. While at Pulaski, Derr participated in band, chorus, marching band, track and field, cross-country, swimming, Varsity Club and National Honor Society.
Pulaski Academy and Central School District will hold its commencement in the high school gymnasium at Pulaski Middle-High School beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
