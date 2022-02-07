Pulaski Academy and Central School District UPK and kindergarten registration dates

PULASKI - Registration and screening for the Pulaski Academy and Central School District’s September 2022 class of kindergarten children will be held in May. Parents and their children will be scheduled for sessions that last approximately one hour. Letters will be mailed in April.
Parents are asked to call the school at 315-298-2412 to verify that their child is expecting to start school in September. Children who will be five years old by Dec. 1 may enroll in kindergarten while children who will be six years old by Dec. 1 must enroll. It is very important that they have a child’s name, address and information as soon as possible. If a child is presently enrolled in the UPK there is no need to call.
The district will also accept applications for the September 2022 classes of pre-kindergarten children at the elementary school. Parents with children who reside in the district and are four years old, or will be four by Dec. 1, 2022, are eligible to apply. They will be adding a full-day class in addition to the half-day classes. If new to the area, or do not have other children enrolled in the school, call the office at 315298-2412. It is very important that they have a child’s name, address and information as soon as possible. Applications will be mailed in March.
